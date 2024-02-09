Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

