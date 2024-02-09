Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 157,362 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 157,362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

