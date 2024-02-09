Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 37,992 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

