Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

