Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $134.25 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.