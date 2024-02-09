Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

