Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $238.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $239.25.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

