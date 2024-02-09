Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,333 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.13 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.