Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,041 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,463,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

