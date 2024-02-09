Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $519.12 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.18.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

