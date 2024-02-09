Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,199 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

