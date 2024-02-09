Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,786 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

