Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 224 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,840.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,478.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,195.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,844.76. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.