Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 441,411 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.79 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

