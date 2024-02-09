Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.31% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

