Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 544 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Elevance Health by 18.9% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $966,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 71.4% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

ELV opened at $502.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $504.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.49 and its 200 day moving average is $464.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

