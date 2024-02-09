JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 547,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $58.96.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

