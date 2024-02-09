John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.