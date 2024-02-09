Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 97,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.