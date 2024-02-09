JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $174.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a market capitalization of $502.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

