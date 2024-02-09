Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) Insider Jonathan Downes Purchases 100,000 Shares

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Downes acquired 100,000 shares of Kaiser Reef stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,142.86).

Jonathan Downes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Jonathan Downes acquired 25,000 shares of Kaiser Reef stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$3,750.00 ($2,435.06).

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jonathan Downes acquired 50,000 shares of Kaiser Reef stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$7,500.00 ($4,870.13).

On Friday, December 22nd, Jonathan Downes 4,000,000 shares of Kaiser Reef stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Kaiser Reef Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Stuart Town project; and Macquarie North project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales. It also holds a 100% interest in the Maldon Goldfield located within the central portion of the Bendigo-Ballarat zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt; and the A1 Gold Mine located in Eastern Victoria.

