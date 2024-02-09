KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of KB Home worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

