Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Christopher Petermann Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Petermann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,139 shares in the company, valued at $344,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $6.44 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

