Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Paul Kuchta Acquires 3,114 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kuchta acquired 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.46 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,986.87 ($11,030.44).

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Kelly Partners Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.