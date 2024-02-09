Kenneth J. Fasola Sells 12,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Centene Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CNC opened at $76.50 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

View Our Latest Report on Centene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.