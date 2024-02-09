Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

