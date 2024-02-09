Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 388 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

