Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

NYSE RBC opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

