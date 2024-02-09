Keybank National Association OH Buys 544 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAFree Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intapp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

Intapp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $40.55 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.