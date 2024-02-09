Keybank National Association OH Buys 544 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intapp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

Intapp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $40.55 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

