Keybank National Association OH Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,287,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

