Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski Sells 7,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,187 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

