Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Christian G. O’neil Sells 8,994 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kirby Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE KEX opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $87.52.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
