Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

