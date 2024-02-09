Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGS stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

