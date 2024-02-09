Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average of $213.27. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

