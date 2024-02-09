Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $864.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $779.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

