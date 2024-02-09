Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LARK opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,369 shares of company stock valued at $84,135. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

