Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.89% of Lands’ End worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LE opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $324.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

