Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 189,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 89,798 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.1354 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

