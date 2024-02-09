Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $28,000 Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BM Technologies by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

