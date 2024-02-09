Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $39,000 Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 202,611 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 533.8% in the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,546,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 616,013 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

