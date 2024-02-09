Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Lantheus worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.



