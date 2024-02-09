Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Bernhard Bruscha Sells 9,409 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

