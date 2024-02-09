Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Sells 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.59), for a total value of A$27,210.00 ($17,668.83).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Henderson sold 60,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$48,300.00 ($31,363.64).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

