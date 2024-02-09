Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Buys 4,300,000 Shares

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 30,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Robert Charles Kopple bought 3,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$210.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 3,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$210.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 3,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$225.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 12,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 1,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$70.00.

Latin Metals Stock Down 6.7 %

LMS opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Latin Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.31.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

