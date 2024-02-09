LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) CEO Eric J. Meilstrup Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Meilstrup purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,297.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LCNB Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.
LCNB Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LCNB
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Featured Articles
