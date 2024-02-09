LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,324.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LCNB Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.01 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. LCNB’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LCNB during the second quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the third quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.