Leerink Partnrs Comments on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,439,000.

In other news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

