LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.2 %

LZ stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock worth $164,194,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

