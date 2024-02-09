Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $59.84 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $95.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

